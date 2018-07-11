David Bromberg, Mary Chapin Carpenter....and Martin Hayes!

We're still in the heights of summer concert season, with an impressive lineup of world-renowned musicians playing in the VPR listening area as well as many talented locals.....preview time! This program will air on Sunday July 15th from 7 - 10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements: Steph Pappas will play at the Lamp Club Light Shop in Burlington on Friday July 20th at 7 p.m. Village Harmony will be touring Vermont this week with concerts in Rochester’s Community Church Monday July 16th, in St. Johnsbury’s South Chruch on Tuesday July 17th, at the Congregational Church in Westminster West on Saturday July 21st, and at the Universalist Chapel in Woodstock on Sunday July 22nd. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, July 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Old West Church in Calais, Deb Flanders' 20th Annual Folk Music Concert celebrates female folk musicians! Performers will include Andrea Beaton from Cape Breton, Véronique Plasse from Quebec, Jane Oxnard from England, and Michele Choiniere with her daughter Isabella Rottler. They will be joined by singer Deb Flanders, Fiddlers Pete Sutherland & Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop and violinist/fiddler Laura Markowitz.

Higher Ground in South Burlington presents the David Bromberg Quintet on Saturday July 21st.

Summit School, Cabot Arts and Concerts at the Schoolhouse presents a fiddle workshop and a concert with Martin Hayes. The workshop will be at the Center for Arts and Learning in Montpelier on Tuesday July 17th at 6pm, and the concert will be at the Cabot Town Hall on Wednesday July 18th at 7:30 p.m. Reservations and info at www.summit-school.org

Vermont bluesman Chris Kleeman will be performing at Three Tomatoes Trattoria in Lebanon, NH on Friday July 20th from 3 – 6 p.m.

The Chester Summer Music Series presents the Dave Keller Band on Thursday July 19th at 6:30 p.m.

Dana and Susan Robinson will perform at the Ludlow Bandstand on Sunday July 22nd from 7-8 p.m.

Katie Trautz will be performing Friday July 20th at the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier at 10 a.m.

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents the Sky Blue Boys & Cookie open for Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing. Tickets are free but must be reserved online at www.highlandartsvt.org. Any seats still available 30 minutes before the show will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Music begins at 7:30.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presents Mary Chapin Carpenter on Thursday, July 19th at 7 p.m. with special guest Caitlin Canty.

Old Crow Medicine Show will be performing on the Green at the Shelburne Museum on Sunday July 22nd.

The Joe K. Walsh band will be performing an outdoor concert in Ticonderoga NY on Thursday July 19th at 5 p.m.

Burlington City Arts presents Marty Morrissey and Patty Shannon with Robert Resnik at noon on Wednesday July 18th in City Hall Park, and then Low Lily later that afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

David Rosane and the Zookeepers’ Library tour continues this week in Richford on Friday July 20th .