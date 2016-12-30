Related Programs: 
The Frequency
David Budbill's Posthumous Book Explores Race, Nature And Solitude

The Frequency
Vermont poet, playwright and author David Budbill died in September. But for the last decade of his life, Budbill was at work on a novel, which he completed before his death.

The book, titled Broken Wing, was published in December by Green Writer’s Press in Vermont.

It’s a story about a man who lives alone in the mountains of northern Vermont and his relationship with the world around him, particularly a Rusty Blackbird with a broken wing.

According to the publisher, the book is also “the story of one individual black man told from outside the usual stereotypes about African-American males, which is a perspective seldom seen in American literature.”

Budbill’s daughter, Nadine, says the book combines her father’s ideas about solitude, race, music and spirituality.

“It’s so much a deep expression of him in terms of his interests and his values and what was important to him. It’s a beautiful gift that he’s left for us even though he had no intention of not being here when it was published,” she says.

“I’ve felt, and a lot of other people who were close to my dad have felt like, when they’re reading the book, he is just right there with them," she adds.

Budbill, who lived in Wolcott for many years, was perhaps best known for his fictional Vermont town, Judevine, and its characters.  

The Judevine stories were adapted for a play, which was performed around the country, and an opera entitled A Fleeting Animal, with music by Brookfield composer Erik Neilson.

Arts & Culture
Books
The Frequency
David Budbill On Illness And Writing

By Jun 30, 2016
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Writer David Budbill is well known in Vermont and beyond for his play Judevine, as well as for his work as a poet. Over a year ago, Budbill was diagnosed with PSP, or progressive supranuclear palsy – a degenerative condition that is characterized as a rare form of Parkinson's Disease. Now based in Montpelier, he spoke to Vermont Edition about his current life and work, including the effects of his illness.

Remembering Vermont Poet And Playwright David Budbill, Who 'Expressed Certain Truths'

By & Sep 26, 2016
Steve Solberg

Early Sunday morning, Vermont lost one of its defining voices. Poet, playwright and musician David Budbill died at the age of 76.

'Judevine' Opera Returns To The Vermont Stage

By Sep 10, 2015
Isabel Weinger Nielsen

The curtain goes up this week on a new production of an opera based on characters from David Budbill’s book and play, Judevine.

The production comes at a time when some of the story’s themes have a new relevance.