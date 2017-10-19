Related Program: 
The Deadly Link Between Domestic Violence And Homicide

By & 35 seconds ago
  • Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife at the family's home on Hyde Street in Burlington on Oct. 12. Just days before, on Oct. 7, he had self-reported to Burlington Police his involvement in a domestic violence incident.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

About half of the murders that have taken place in Vermont over the past 20 years have been related to domestic violence.

We're talking about that persistent, deadly link between domestic violence and homicide, and what steps can be taken by the state going forward to stop both.

Our guests for today's program include:

If you need help: The Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-228-7395 and the state has resources available here.

Post your comments or questions below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

