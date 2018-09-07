Related Program: 
Death Doulas Provide Support And Compassion At End Of Life

  • Death doulas provide coordination and compassionate care to patients at the end of their lives. We're talking to the developer of UVM's professional trainining program for death doulas.
You may be familiar with the doulas who assist women before, during and after childbirth. There's also a growing movement of death doulas: who provide compassionate care to people at the end of their lives. We're talking about what that support entails and what's fundamental about being a doula.

We're joined by Francesca Arnoldy. She developed UVM's professional certificate program for death doulas. She's also written a soon-to-be-released book about the essentials of death doulas' care.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

One Hospice Worker's Push To Change How Vermonters Think About Dying

By Dec 18, 2017
Jewelene Griffin, with Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, has been giving community presentations to spread awareness about the availability of hospice services.
Hospice care is gaining in popularity nationally, but Vermonters have been slow to embrace the trend. So one local hospice agency is trying to change the way people here think about death and dying.

'Having The Last Word': How To Write Your Own Obituary

By & Apr 23, 2018
What details would you include in your obituary? A Brattleboro-area hospice is using the question to encourage thinking about living and aging well.
What do you want your obituary to say? What details beyond birth, death and the basics are essential to the story of your life? The Brattleboro Area Hospice is holding a workshop encouraging people to think about their life - and to to engage people about aging well, dying well and making plans now for how to spend one's final days.

End of Life: Home, Hospice, or Hospital

By & Jun 28, 2013
Fri 6/28/13 at Noon & 7PM A new report by The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice shows that most Medicare patients prefer to live their final days at home, rather than in the hospital. We'll talk with Dr. David Goodman, one of the authors of that report.  Send your questions or comments to vermontedition@vpr.net.

We'll also talk to Senator Patrick Leahy about the immigration bill currently working its way through the Senate.