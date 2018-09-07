Death Doulas Provide Support And Compassion At End Of Life

You may be familiar with the doulas who assist women before, during and after childbirth. There's also a growing movement of death doulas: who provide compassionate care to people at the end of their lives. We're talking about what that support entails and what's fundamental about being a doula.

We're joined by Francesca Arnoldy. She developed UVM's professional certificate program for death doulas. She's also written a soon-to-be-released book about the essentials of death doulas' care.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.