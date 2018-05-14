The Debate Over How The Minimum Wage Bill Would Impact The State

The Vermont legislature has passed a bill that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. But Gov. Scott has opposed the legislation and it's a target for a veto. We're talking about what's in the bill and the debate over how it would impact the state's businesses and low-income workers.

We're joined by Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (D-Bradford) and House Minority Leader Don Turner (R-Milton).

