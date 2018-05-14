Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Debate Over How The Minimum Wage Bill Would Impact The State

By & 37 minutes ago
  • The minimum wage bill passed by the legislature would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. The current minimum wage is $10.50 an hour.
    The minimum wage bill passed by the legislature would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. The current minimum wage is $10.50 an hour.
    Photo by Angela Evancie, illustration by Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

The Vermont legislature has passed a bill that would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024. But Gov. Scott has opposed the legislation and it's a target for a veto. We're talking about what's in the bill and the debate over how it would impact the state's businesses and low-income workers.

We're joined by Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (D-Bradford) and House Minority Leader Don Turner (R-Milton).

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
The Vermont Economy
Don Turner
Sarah Copeland-Hanzas

Related Content

As Session's End Looms, Future Of Minimum Wage, Paid Family Leave Hang In The Balance

By & May 7, 2018
The House chamber of the Vermont Legislature
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Democratic lawmakers in Vermont have been working hard on two big policy initiatives this session. One bill would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The other would establish a paid family and medical leave program for most employees.

But as the end of the session nears, both of those bills may suddenly be in jeopardy.

Ashe And Scott Spar Over Plan To Raise Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

By Jan 22, 2018
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe strongly supports raising Vermont's minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

The Vermont Senate could vote in the next few weeks on a bill that raises the state minimum wage from the current $10.50 an hour to $15 an hour over a period of several years. 

The legislation is a top priority for Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, but the plan is opposed by Gov. Phil Scott.