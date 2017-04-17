The Debate Over Hydroponic Crops And The Organic Label

A few hydroponic farmers have successfully gotten the organic label for their crops. But that's not sitting well with some organic farmers, who feel like the label is being co-opted and who argue that organic is actually all about the soil.

Monday's Vermont Edition explored this ongoing debate. Guests on the program were Davey Miskell, an organic farmer and one of the leaders in the movement to limit organic certification to produce grown in soil, and also Lauren Mordasky, the operations director of Vermont Hydroponics.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.