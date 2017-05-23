Debating The Impact of TIF Districts

Live call-in discussion: A bill likely to become law would allow additional TIF districts in the state of Vermont. TIF stands for "tax increment financing" and proponents point to the districts as a way to revitalize downtowns around the state. Critics say they divert money that would otherwise go to the Education Fund.

We're talking pros and cons and looking at examples from around the state.

David White is president and founder of White and Burke real estate investment advisors. He's been involved in several TIF district projects around the state, and was hired by by a group of seven cities and towns to lobby the Legislature to raise the state cap on TIF districts.

Representative Cynthia Browning is a Democrat representing Arlington, Manchester, Sandgate, and Sunderland. She sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and is critical of TIF districts.

Post your questions or comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.