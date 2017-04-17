Debating Whether Hydroponic Can Be Organic

If a vegetable is grown using hydroponics, should that count as organic? Should it be able to carry an organic label in the supermarket? It's a question that's driving a lot of debate nationally - and the resistance to hydroponics getting organic certification is being led by some local Vermont farmers.

To talk about the issue, we're joined by Davey Miskell, an organic farmer from Charlotte. He’s been one of the leaders in the movement to limit organic certification to produce grown in soil.

We're also joined by Lauren Mordasky, operations director of Vermont Hydroponics in Florence, where she grows beefsteak tomatoes hydroponically.

