Defying Trump, Burlington Republishes Deleted EPA Climate Change Website

In an effort to prevent the Trump administration from suppressing scientific information about climate change, the City of Burlington has joined 13 other cities in republishing the recently deleted Environmental Protection Agency website about climate change.

In a statement announcing the decision, Mayor Miro Weinberger said removing information from a website does not make climate change any less important.

"Climate change is real, and deleting federal web pages that contain years’ worth of research does not alter this global, scientific consensus,” he said in a statement. “Residents of the United States deserve to have access to the EPA’s research on climate change, and to make informed decisions on how best to address one of the greatest challenges of our time."

The republished EPA site is online here. In a news release about the project, city officials said they used open-sourced code project from the City of Chicago to post the deleted EPA content.

In addition to Chicago and Burlington, the news release said the following cities are participating in the project:

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Boston, MA
  • Evanston, IL
  • Fayetteville, AR
  • Houston, TX
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Portland, OR
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Seattle, WA
  • South Bend, IN
  • St. Louis, MO
