Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Demonstrators In Montpelier Rally Against Refugee Ban

By 8 hours ago
Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency
  • A large crowd gathered in Montpelier on Wednesday evening to stand in solidary with the Muslim and refugee communities in Vermont.
    A large crowd gathered in Montpelier on Wednesday evening to stand in solidary with the Muslim and refugee communities in Vermont.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

In below-freezing temperatures, a large crowd of people holding candles showed up to the Statehouse in Montpelier Wednesday evening, showing support for the Muslim and refugee communities in Vermont.

They stood in defiance of what many are calling a “Muslim ban,” after President Trump halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

At the rally, called Rise Up and Stand! Community Vigil with our Muslim and Refugee Community, speakers from Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith groups all addressed the crowd, which stretched out across the lawn.

Amanda Garces had started organizing the event just days before. “We are here to say, ‘No ban no wall!’” she said in a microphone to the growing group.

The crowd cheered back, “No ban no wall!”

She continued: “Because I am an immigrant and this is my home.”

James Lyall, the executive director of the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, also took to the microphone. He gave words of encouragement to those who believe the ban to be antithetical to American values.

“The ACLU said after the election that to the extent Donald Trump tried to pursue his unconstitutional campaign promises, we would see him in court,” he reminded the enthusiastic audience. “Well, we’ve seen him in court, and we’re undefeated so far,” he continued.

The crowd, which stretched out across the Statehouse lawn, heard from speakers from Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith groups.
Credit Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times-Argus

Last weekend, after the ban was put in effect, courts in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania granted temporary allowances for people stranded in U.S. airports.

Lyall went on to applaud the actions of lawmakers, such as Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who publicly denounced the federal ban earlier this week.

But he encouraged the demonstrators to keep pushing lawmakers to speak out against the immigration ban. 

Tags: 
Immigration
Government & Politics
Refugee Resettlement
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Gov. Scott Issues Sweeping Rebuff To Trump's Immigration Orders

By & Jan 30, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont will not cooperate with a federal crackdown on immigration that calls on state and local officials to aid in heightened border-security measures. And he says his administration is "exploring a legal challenge" to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Middlebury College Professor Delays Return From Iran In Wake Of Trump's Executive Order

By & Jan 31, 2017
Middlebury College, courtesy

Ata Anzali is an assistant professor of religion at Middlebury College and an Iranian citizen with a green card. He's been in Iran on sabbatical doing research, and he is now dealing with the issue of when to return to the United States with his wife and children.

In Jordan's Capital City, Syrians Hoping To Resettle In U.S. React To Refugee Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

In the U.S., protests, confusion and anger have followed President Trump’s executive order that prevents new refugees from entering the country for 120 days, suspends resettlement for Syrians indefinitely and bars travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.