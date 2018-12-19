Department For Children And Families Commissioner Ken Schatz

When Ken Schatz took charge of the Department for Children and Families four years ago, DCF was still under intense scrutiny after the deaths of two young children under the department's supervision. We're checking in with Commissioner Schatz to talk about what's changed since then. And we'll talk about homelessness, the opioid crisis and the future of the state's only juvenile detention facility.

Ken Schatz is commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.