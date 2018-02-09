Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Despite Dip, Addiction Fallout Continues To Consume Vermont Courts

By 13 hours ago
  • Vermont Supreme Court in Montpelier.
    Pat Gabel, Vermont's chief court administrator says while the number of court cases related to addiction at first looked like it was going down, instead is again on the rise.
    Lillian Kate Alfin Johnson / VPR/file

At first glance, the numbers look optimistic. After three years of increases in family court cases related to addiction such as child abuse and neglect, numbers were down for fiscal year 2017.

"We thought maybe this is the beginning of a different trend," says Pat Gabel, Vermont’s chief court administrator. "Maybe some of the things people had been doing could make a difference."

READ THE ANNUAL REPORT

That was before Gabel looked at the first six months of statistics for fiscal year 2018, and learned these case numbers had risen sharply once again. 

CHINS, or Child in Need of Care and Supervision cases dipped briefly in FY2017. These consist of abuse and neglect cases, "beyond parental control" cases in which youth have run away from home or are chronically truant from school, and truancy cases.
Credit https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/sites/default/files/documents/FY17%20Statistics.pdf / Vermont Judiciary

Because child abuse and neglect-type cases are complicated and get first priority, Gabel says, other kinds of cases in the court system get backed up, too.

Additionally, drug crimes, such as drug possession and distribution, were up over the previous year.

Credit https://www.vermontjudiciary.org/sites/default/files/documents/FY17%20Statistics.pdf / Vermont Judiciary

A commission tasked with finding ways to expedite these cases is set to offer recommendations to the Supreme court by the end of the year. Gabel says members will consider approaches that encourage more collaboration between advocates for children, advocates for their parents, and the state.

READ JUDICIARY'S 2019 BUDGET SUMMARY

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont Supreme Court
The Frequency
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson On Paid Family Leave And School Financing

By & 15 hours ago
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss some of her priorities this legislative session.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says passing a paid family leave bill this year is one of her top priorities.

We're talking with Speaker Johnson about that bill, plus education funding, water quality, the push for a higher minimum wage and other big issues.

Scott Plans Review Of State Psychiatric Hospital After Allegations Of Racial Harassment

By Feb 8, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott says an investigative report detailing allegations of racial harassment at a state-run hospital in Berlin has prompted a review of workplace conditions there.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

After allegations of racial harassment at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin, Gov. Phil Scott says his administration is reviewing workplace conditions at the state-run facility.

Who Oversees Vermont's County Sheriffs?

By & Feb 2, 2018
Patrick Warn talks in an office to Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux.
Emily Corwin / VPR

If Vermont’s county sheriffs are accountable to their voters, but most of their voters don’t pay much attention to them, what happens when they do something wrong?