Vermont Edition

Determining When To Take Your Social Security (It's Complicated)

1 hour ago
  • Social Security can provide a nest egg for retirement, but is it enough? We'll explore questions about Social Security, including deciding when to take it.
    DNY59 / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The great thing about life is that you get choices. But some of them aren't easy to make, like deciding the right age at which to start taking your Social Security payments from the government. We'll help you navigate that tricky decision.

Liz Scharf, an AFCPE Accredited Financial Counselor, discusses the factors to consider for deciding on when to take Social Security, what you can earn while collecting and the relationship between Medicare and Social Security.

Post your questions on Social Security below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Social Security

