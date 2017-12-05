Related Programs: 
Developer Withdraws Permit Application For Vermont Green Line

A Massachusetts utility has withdrawn a proposal for a 60-mile long power transmission line under Lake Champlain and a converter station in the town of New Haven.

National Grid had proposed the Vermont Green Line to bring 400 megawatts of power from wind projects in New York to Vermont for use in the New England power grid. The company withdrew its request for state approval in November, citing circumstances beyond its control.

Earlier this fall, the transmission project did not proceed to the next round of bidding for a Massachusetts clean energy initiative.

Town of New Haven Select Board Vice Chair Steve DuPoise says the status of a deal between the town and Green Line developers in unclear. "We're just waiting for them to respond to the letter we sent them. Other than that we're in limbo," Dupoise said.

The town had agreed to host the converter station and would have received $1.4 million each year for 40 years, plus $4 million for a new town garage and fire station.

Ferrisburgh and Waltham had also been in talks with the company about agreements with those towns.
 

