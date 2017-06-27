Dieng Wins Burlington City Council Seat

In a special election Tuesday to represent Ward 7 in Burlington's New North End, Democrat/Progressive Ali Dieng won over Republican Vince Dober, 610 votes to 302.

Dieng will fill the vacancy left by Democrat Tom Ayres, who announced his resignation in April after accepting a new job in Randolph.

The vote makes Dieng the second new American to serve on Burlington's city council, according to VTDigger. Dieng will also be the only person of color on the 12-member council. According to U.S. Census data, about 10 percent of the city's 42,260 people are black, Asian, Hispanic, Native American or mixed race.