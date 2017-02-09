A Different Look At Legalization

Last year, a marijuana legalization bill that would have set up a big state regulatory system similar to Colorado's failed. And many thought legalization would be put on the shelf for a while.

But new legislation being discussed at the State House would allow for personal possession, modeled after the law used by Washington, D.C.

We speak with Wells River Representative Chip Conquest, one of the sponsors of the bill, and with Burlington High School Student Guidance Counselor Margo Austin, who opposes legalization.

Post your questions or comments on the legalization bill here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, Vermont Press Bureau Chief Neal Goswami looks at the chances of the bill's passage.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.