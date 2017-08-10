A Different Way To Pay School Taxes: A Look At The Income Sensitivity Program

Vermont has a program – known as income sensitivity - that allows some homeowners to pay their school taxes based on their income and not the value of their property.

For many people who qualify this means a sizable reduction in their tax burden. We’re examining if this program has had an impact on rising school budgets, and if all homeowners should pay their taxes this way.

We'll discuss the issue with Public Assets Institute senior policy analyst Jack Hoffman and UVM economics professor Art Woolf.

Broadcast live on Friday, August 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.