A Different Way To Pay School Taxes: A Look At The Income Sensitivity Program

Vermont has a program – known as income sensitivity - that allows some homeowners to pay their school taxes based on their income and not the value of their property.

For many people who qualify this means a sizable reduction in their tax burden. We’re examining if this program has had an impact on rising school budgets, and if all homeowners should pay their taxes this way.

We'll discuss the issue with Public Assets Institute senior policy analyst Jack Hoffman and UVM economics professor Art Woolf.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, August 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy

Income Sensitive Property Tax Program Gets Scrutinized At Statehouse

By Jan 28, 2014

As many communities consider sizeable increases to their school budgets on Town Meeting Day, questions are being raised about a program known as “income sensitivity.”

It’s a program that allows homeowners, with household incomes below roughly $97,000, to pay their school taxes based on a percentage of their income and not the value of their property. Approximately 60 percent of all households in Vermont participate in the program and it costs just over $150 million.