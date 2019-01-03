Related Program: 
Digging Into The NYT Report On Harrassment Allegations In Sanders' 2016 Campaign

By Henry Epp 46 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, pictured in June 2016 during his presidential campaign speaking at a podium with the words A Future To Believe In on the front.
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, pictured in June 2016 during his presidential campaign. Members of Sanders 2016 presidential campaign have recently alleged issues of sexism and harrassment in that campaign.
    Craig Ruttle / Associated Press

Sen. Bernie Sanders is reportedly eyeing another run for the presidency in 2020, but problems within his last presidential campaign surfaced this week.

According to a story by the New York Times, people working on Sanders’ 2016 campaign complained of demeaning treatment, including sexual harassment and pay inequity. The allegations do not involve Sanders himself or his senior staff, and the senator has vowed to “do better” if he runs for president again.

New York Times reporter Katie Benner co-wrote the story. She told VPR that many people the Times interviewed said they hoped to get Sanders to address this issue before a possible 2020 presidential bid, not to subvert that potential candidacy.

Katie Benner spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

