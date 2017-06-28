Dinner Party Download — Tell Us What You Think!

By 3 hours ago
  • Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano are hosts of 'The Dinner Party Download.''
    American Public Media, courtesy / American Public Media

VPR is conducting a test run of The Dinner Party Download  and we want to know what you think. Listen Saturday at 3 and take our survey.

Dinner Party Download is like public radio's 'arts and culture' section. It's a quick witted hour-long celebration of culture, food, music and conversation. Even if you don't go to dinner parties, you'll find something to talk about with friends, family and co-workers. In every episode you'll learn a joke, bone up on an odd bit of history, meet an artist of note, savor a food trend and hear your new favorite song. Plus some unconventional wisdom from hosts Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam.

VPR is giving Dinner Party Download a four week trial Saturday afternoons at 3 p.m. from July 1 - 22, 2017. We want to know what you think of the show to help us determine if it's a good fit for VPR. Please take a few moments to complete our survey. Thanks!

VPR Blog
Arts & Culture

