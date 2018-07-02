Director of Vermont's Forensic Lab On Big Questions Around Marijuana Edibles

Vermont's new law allows for possession of up to one ounce of marijuana - that includes as a component in edibles. The problem is, the state doesn't have the local capability to measure how much cannabis, by weight, as an ingredient is in brownies, cookies or other edibles. We're talking to the director of the state's forensic lab about the questions around the new law.

Trisha Conti is the director of the Vermont Forensic Laboratory.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m