Disagreements Complicate When Vermont Legislative Session May End

By & 1 minute ago
  • Upward view of the Vermont Statehouse
    What was supposed to be the final week of the 2018 legislative session is looking more and more like a mere run-up to the lawmaking equivalent of overtime.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

Money for the session runs out on Saturday, but adjournment looks very uncertain because there are a number of major disputes looming between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders at the Vermont Statehouse.

More from VPR — Gov. Phil Scott Unveils New Plan To Avoid Property Tax Increase, But Democrats Are Skeptical [May 1]

School funding is a large issue still on the table as the 2018 legislative session winds down.

We break down that disagreement, talk about the possibility of compromise, plus take a look at the difference between a special session and a veto session.

More from VPR — Unexpected $44 Million Windfall Won't Ease Budget Tension In Montpelier [May 7]

Listen to the conversation between VPR's Bob Kinzel and Mitch Wertlieb above.

