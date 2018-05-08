Disagreements Complicate When Vermont Legislative Session May End

Money for the session runs out on Saturday, but adjournment looks very uncertain because there are a number of major disputes looming between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders at the Vermont Statehouse.

School funding is a large issue still on the table as the 2018 legislative session winds down.

We break down that disagreement, talk about the possibility of compromise, plus take a look at the difference between a special session and a veto session.

