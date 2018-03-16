Disclosures Show Scott Has Raised More Than $120,000 Toward Reelection Bid

While Gov. Phil Scott has yet to formally announced his bid for reelection, the first-term Republican is certainly raising money like a candidate for higher office.

According to the first campaign finance disclosures since last July, Scott has raised more than $120,000 toward his presumed reelection campaign, well outpacing the four other candidates who have registered for the 2018 race for governor.

Scott’s lone challenger in the Republican primary so far — Keith Stern — has raised $28,190, nearly $24,000 of which arrived in the form of contributions or loans from the candidate himself.

Keith Stern's expenditures include an AR-15 that he purchased from H&H Sports in Perkinsville on Jan. 22. Stern is raffling off the gun - $20 a ticket - to raise money for his campaign — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) March 15, 2018

Though she began fundraising less than two weeks before the March 15 disclosure deadline, Democrat Christine Hallquist has managed to raise more than $40,000 toward her gubernatorial bid. That's twice the amount her primary opponent, James Ehlers, took in despite the fact that Ehlers has been in the race since last July.

Ethan Sonneborn, a 13 year old from Bristol who is also running for governor as a Democrat, reported $633 in contributions from 17 donors. Sonneborn had setup a GoFundMe page, (which is now no longer active) where he raised the majority of his contributions.