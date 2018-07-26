Doctor's Memoir Reflects On A Career In The Emergency Room

Doctors have been providing emergency care for patients for as long as there have been doctors. But emergency medicine as a specialty is a relatively new development. On this Vermont Edition, we're talking to Dr. Paul Seward, one of the first physicians to specialize in emergency medicine.

Seward has been a physician for nearly 50 years, and he has spent most of his career working in emergency rooms. His new book, Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room, tells the story of his career in the emergency room and his thoughts on the ethics of medicine.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.