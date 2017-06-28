Related Program: 
Doctors, Patients Prepare For New Opiate Prescription Rules in Vermont

  • The Vermont Department of Health cites studies showing that many patients are prescribed twice as much pain medication as they need, or more.
As the country and the state struggle with the opioid crisis, Vermont is taking action by zeroing in on one way that people can initially get hooked: narcotics that are legitimately prescribed by physicians for pain.

On July 1, new rules on the prescription of opioids for pain go into effect in Vermont. The rules were developed by the Vermont Department of Health in response to legislation. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine explains what new expectations patients and doctors should have for pain medication as the rules go into effect.

Live interview on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at noon. Audio will be posted afterward.

