Does Town Meeting Still Make Sense In 2018?

By & 50 minutes ago
    The Jericho town meeting in 2017. We're talking about whether town meeting still make sense in the modern era.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Town Meeting Day is almost here, and every year the question gets raised: does town meeting still make sense in the modern era? We're looking at this unique Vermont tradition, how it's changed and how it fits in with Vermont's democracy today. 

Jackson Evans, a farmer and moderator for the town of Braintree, shares his experience as a new town moderator who thinks the tradition is worth preserving. 

Susan Smallheer, longtime reporter for the Rutland Herald who's covered Town Meetings for more than 40 years, shares how she's seen meetings evolve, shrink and shift focus over the years.

And David Plazak, a researcher at Northern Vermont University in Johnson, discusses how he and other Vermont researchers and students will be collecting data at town meetings across the state to determine just how democratic they actually are.

Share your thoughts on town meeting and how it works in our modern era below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

