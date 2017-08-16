Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Domestic-Violence-Related Homicides Dropped In 2016

By 16 minutes ago

Since Vermont started collecting data in 1994 the number of domestic violence related homicides, as a percentage of all homicides, has been dropping.

Vermont reviews every domestic-violence-related homicide, and the Attorney General's office just released the 2017 report.

Karen Tronsgard-Scott is director of The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and she says the steady drop could be due to the statewide focus on preventing domestic violence.

"For many, many years in communities we've been training law enforcement officers, courts, prosecutors and engendering their help for preventing acts of domestic violence related homicide," she says. "There has been real action toward helping those families get services."

In 2016, there were 20 homicides in the state and six were attributed to domestic violence.

That's about 30 percent, and in previous years the number has been as high as 75 percent.

The report shows county data, including criminal charges that were filed and protection orders. Tronsgard Scott says that while domestic violence isn't going away, the worst tragedies are being prevented, and the report helps her group see where services and programs are working and where additional support is needed.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Gunshots Series
Public Safety

Related Content

'Your Son Took His Own Life': A Veteran's Suicide Set His Mother On A Mission To Help Others

By & Aug 8, 2017
Henry Epp / VPR

In Vermont, of all the deaths by gunshot wounds in the last six years, more than a quarter were suicides by current or former members of the armed forces. Even though Veterans Affairs knows that soldiers are at greater risk of taking their own lives, it’s difficult to intervene successfully.

Now, one Vermont mom who lost her son has made it her mission to end veteran suicide.

Bill To Remove Firearms From Domestic Violence Incidents Advances To Vt. House

By Mar 16, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The House Judiciary Committee has advanced legislation that would allow Vermont police to temporarily seize firearms from the scene of an alleged domestic assault.

Universal Background Check Bill Faces Strong Resistance In Montpelier

By Jan 10, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A renewed effort to require universal background checks for all gun sales in Vermont is beginning to encounter some of the same resistance that thwarted a similar push two years ago.