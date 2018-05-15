Don't Bet On A Burn Permit: Weather Conditions Mean Higher Risk Of Brush Fires In Vermont

This is the time of year when many Vermonters have a pile of branches or other debris that they want to burn. But it's also the time of year when weather conditions make it easy for fires to spread out of control.

That means residents typically need a burn permit from their town's fire warden. Linda Cook, the Fire Warden in Norwich, said she's not giving out any burn permits right now.

"We've been shut down for 10 days right now because of the high fire danger," Cook said. "It's too dry, the humidity is too low and the winds are too high."

Cook said residents typically are looking to get rid of branches and other material they've gathered through the winter. She said most Norwich residents are understanding when she stops giving out permits at this time of year. The risk of fires grows because of what Cook said is called "small fuels."

"You've got pine cones, you've got pine needles, dry grass out there, and that burns quickly and moves quickly," Cook said.

Norwich Fire Warden Linda Cook spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.