Don't You Wish It Was True

A listening party of choice vocal and dance music from Burlington to Bilbao and back!

This program will air on Sunday February 19th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

David Gusakov and Nathan Wallace-Gusakov will perform at a CD release House concert in Shelburne on Monday February 20th. For more information and reservations, please contact alisonjamesvt@gmail.com

Rick Norcross will perform solo at a benefit concert on Sunday February 26th at the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington. The place is the Homestead Tavern, and music begins at 2 pm.

The Cabin Fever Series presents Dana and Susan Robinson in concert Saturday February 25th at 8 p.m. at the Walkover Concert Room 15 Main St in Bristol.

The Chieftans will be performing at the Flynn Center in Burlington on Monday February 27th as part of their 55th anniversary tour.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday February 25th. Nils Fredland will be the caller, and live music will be provided by the band Gypsy Minor. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

The UVM Lane series presents Vincent Ségal on cello & Ballaké Sissoko on kora at the UVM Recital Hall on Friday February 24th

Tim Cummings and Jeremiah McLane will be performing at Artistree in South Pomfret on Saturday February 25th at 7:30 p.m.