Dosa Kitchen Food Truck Gives Vt. A Taste Of India. New Cookbook Spreads The Love.

Live call-in discussion: Since 2014, southern Vermonters have had the pleasure of experiencing the tastes of southern India, courtesy of the Dosa Kitchen food truck. A new cookbook now takes the recipes for these flavorful and aromatic dishes beyond Brattleboro.

We talk with Leda Scheintaub and Nash Patel, creators of the food truck and authors of Dosa Kitchen: Recipes for India's Favorite Street Food about the food of South India, and what led them to each other, to Vermont and the decision to create a food truck. And we'll hear about the many recipes that they share in the cookbook.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.