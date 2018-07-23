Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Dosa Kitchen Food Truck Gives Vt. A Taste Of India. New Cookbook Spreads The Love.

By & 1 hour ago
  • The masala dosa is one of
    The masala dosa is one of "Huffington Post's" foods from around the world that you must try before you die.
    Kristen Teig / Clarkson Potter/Publishers, Courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Since 2014, southern Vermonters have had the pleasure of experiencing the tastes of southern India, courtesy of the Dosa Kitchen food truck. A new cookbook now takes the recipes for these flavorful and aromatic dishes beyond Brattleboro.

We talk with Leda Scheintaub and Nash Patel, creators of the food truck and authors of Dosa Kitchen: Recipes for India's Favorite Street Food about the food of South India, and what led them to each other, to Vermont and the decision to create a food truck. And we'll hear about the many recipes that they share in the cookbook.

Post your comments or questions about dosa and Indian cuisine below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Food Truck Finder

By Aug 17, 2017
From urban spaces to rural places, food trucks are really popular in Vermont and, now, much easier to locate thanks to the "Vermont Food Truck Finder."
Maica / iStock

At one time, it was a quirky thing when a food truck showed up at your office once or twice a week. Then came food truck round-ups and, now, there's an explosion of food trucks along the highways and byways of Vermont. Luckily, Seven Days is helping us keep track of 'em all with the Vermont Food Truck Finder!

Montpelier's Wayside Restaurant Celebrates A Century Of Comfort Food

By Jul 13, 2018
Wayside Restaurant owners Karen and Brian Zecchinelli show off some of their 100th anniversary swag. While they're celebrating all year long, a big ice cream social with fireworks is planned for July 29.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This month, the Wayside Restaurant in Montpelier turns 100 years old. By serving up old-fashioned comfort food with a "made-in-Vermont" flair, it's one family restaurant that's found a recipe for success.

VPR Cafe: The Crunchy Goodness Of Cricket Protein

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Jul 19, 2018
Flourish Farm in Williston is raising millions of crickets to be used as a seasoned food and protein powder.
Luke Awtry Photography / Seven Days

If fried grasshoppers and other insects are considered snacks in many parts of the world, why not crunch on crickets, too? One Vermont company is counting on the fact that you might appreciate crickets as part of your diet. 