Down From Canada

Acadian driftwood, sweet thoughts about the late great Robert DeCormier, and loads of live local performances!

This program will air on Sunday November 12th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Acoustic guitar master Richard Smith will be playing at the Good Times Café in Hinesburg on Wednesday November 15th at 8:30 p.m.

LNT-Aid 2017, a benefit concert for Lost Nation Theater featuring Patti Casey, Jon Gailmor, Taryn Noelle, and George Woodard will be happening on Thursday November 16th at 7:30 at the City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier.

Katie Trautz will be playing Cajun and Old-Time Music with Lee Blackwell and Cannon Labrie at the Den at Harry's Hardware in Cabot Saturday November 18th at 6

Fiddler Anita McDonald from Cape Breton and piper Ben Miller from upstate New York will be giving a house concert in Shelburne on Saturday November 18th. For reservations and more information please contact treewild.inc@gmail.com

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus' Annual Fall Concerts will be held at the First Baptist Church in Brattleboro on Saturday November 18th at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 19th at 4 p.m.

Singer/Songwriter John O'Connor will perform at an album release concert at the Artistree Art Center in South Pomfret on Friday November 17th at 7 p.m.

2016 Tiny Desk Concert Winner Gaelynn Lea makes her debut at Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, November 16th.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present John McCutcheon on Sunday, November 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. John will also perform at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Friday 11/17.

Sharon Shannon plays at the Barre Opera House Saturday November 18th at 7:30 p.m.

The Asaren Earth Trio will be performing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Wednesday November 15th at 7:30 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York, will host Beartracks, one of the North Country’s best-loved bluegrass bands on Saturday, November 18th at 7:30pm.

Millpond Moon, some of Norway’s finest songwriters, guitar players and vocalists, will be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday November 19th at 4 p.m.

folk/Americana singer-songwriters Caroline Cotter and Emily Scott Robinson will share the stage at Brandon Music on Friday November 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Bryan Bowers, a great storyteller and auto-harp master accompanied by Danny Knicely and Geoff Goodhue will be performing at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro along with the group Beg Steal or Borrow on Saturday November 18th at 7 p.m.

Lewis Franco & The Brown Eyed Girls will be playing at Charlie O’s in Montpelier on Friday November 17th at 6 p.m.

Joey Landreth will be performing on Saturday November 18th at 8 p.m. at Petit Campus on Prince Arthur in Montreal – Doors open at 7:30.

Patrick Ross’s Town Hall Tour continues on Friday November 17th at the Barton Town Hall. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Old Songs in Voorheesville NY also presents John Roberts, George Ward, and other special guests featuring the songs of George Ward on Saturday November 18th at 7:30 p.m.