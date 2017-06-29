Related Programs: 
Dr. Elaine Collins Outlines Goals As President Of Unified Northern Vermont University

  • Dr. Elaine Collins, the current president of Johnson State College, will become president of the new Northern Vermont University on July 1.
    Johnson State, Courtesy

Dr. Elaine Collins, current president of Johnson State College, will find herself in charge of a brand-new higher education institution called Northern Vermont University on July 1.

In this new role, Collins won't technically be leaving the campus of Johnson State. Northern Vermont University is the name for the merger of Johnson State and Lyndon State Colleges – a move championed by State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding and one that comes with a $2 million transition price tag.

The two campuses won't officially merge until July 2018, but Collins begins her tenure Saturday as president of the new unified university. Collins spoke to VPR about the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Listen to the full conversation with President Collins above.

