Draft Report Sheds Light On Impact Of Climate Change On Northeast

Live call-in discussion: The draft National Climate Report both refines and underscores the impact of human activity on our climate. We're focusing in on the effects in Vermont and the Northeast.

According to the report, the Northeast has seen a significant increase in precipitation from big storms, as well as rising average annual temperatures. The report anticipated that these trends will continue to bring significant weather changes in coming years.

We’ll discuss what the new report says about climate change in our region with Gillian Galford, a research assistant professor at the University of Vermont and Curt Stager, a professor at Paul Smith's College's School of Natural Resource Management and Ecology.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.