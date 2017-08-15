Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Draft Report Sheds Light On Impact Of Climate Change On Northeast

By & 3 hours ago
  • Scientists say storms like this one in Waitsfield in 2010 are dumping more rain on the Northeast
    Scientists say storms like this one in Waitsfield in 2010 are dumping more rain on the Northeast
    Toby Talbot / AP

Live call-in discussion: The draft National Climate Report both refines and underscores the impact of human activity on our climate. We're focusing in on the effects in Vermont and the Northeast.

According to the report, the Northeast has seen a significant increase in precipitation from big storms, as well as rising average annual temperatures. The report anticipated that these trends will continue to bring significant weather changes in coming years.

We’ll discuss what the new report says about climate change in our region with Gillian Galford, a research assistant professor at the University of Vermont and Curt Stager, a professor at Paul Smith's College's School of Natural Resource Management and Ecology.

Post your questions or comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Climate Change
Environment

Related Content

Republican Governors Of Vt. And Mass. Call On Feds To Honor Paris Agreement

By May 17, 2017

Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are calling on the federal government to continue its efforts to address climate change.

After Irene, Investigation Shows FEMA Isn't Rebuilding To Withstand Climate Change

By & Aug 19, 2015
Toby Talbot / AP/file

This month marks four years since Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont. In the aftermath, President Barack Obama vowed the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be there to help with recovery. But an investigation by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting and Al Jazeera America found FEMA hasn't exactly been prepared for the new normal of climate change. 

Summit Explores Vermont's Climate Economy

By Feb 23, 2016
VPR/Steve Zind

More than 400 participants attended the second annual Vermont Climate Economy Summit held Monday in Randolph Center.