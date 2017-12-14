Drilling Into The New Carbon Tax Proposal

Live call-in discussion: The carbon tax in Vermont has been floated before, but never gained much traction. But a new proposal - dubbed The ESSEX Plan - is going before lawmakers in 2018.

The new carbon tax proposal would slowly phase in a tax on gas and heating oil over the next eight years.

Daniel Barlow, public policy manager for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, and Caledonia Senator Joe Benning, discuss how the plan would be implemented, what it will mean for gasoline and heating oil prices and how it could impact electric rates.

Post your questions or comments on the ESSEX Plan here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live Friday, Dec. 15 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.