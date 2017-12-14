Related Program: 
Drilling Into The New Carbon Tax Proposal

By & 14 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" hears arguments for and against a carbon tax plan that will affect gasoline and heating oil prices.
Live call-in discussion: The carbon tax in Vermont has been floated before, but never gained much traction. But a new proposal - dubbed The ESSEX Plan - is going before lawmakers in 2018.

The new carbon tax proposal would slowly phase in a tax on gas and heating oil over the next eight years.

Daniel Barlow, public policy manager for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, and Caledonia Senator Joe Benning, discuss how the plan would be implemented, what it will mean for gasoline and heating oil prices and how it could impact electric rates.  

Post your questions or comments on the ESSEX Plan here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live Friday, Dec. 15 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

New Carbon Tax Bill Would Increase Gas Prices, But Lower Electricity Rates

By Dec 8, 2017
Chittenden Sen. Chris Pearson says Vermont can reduce carbon emissions and stimulate the economy by increasing the price of gas and home heating oil, and lowering electric rates.
Backers of the latest proposal for a carbon tax in Vermont say lawmakers can increase the price of gasoline and home heating oil without inflicting financial stress on residents and businesses.

Business Group Builds Case For Carbon Tax In Vermont

By Oct 27, 2017
The issue of whether to levy a tax on carbon pollution hasn't gained much traction yet in Montpelier. Vermont Businesses for Social Responsiblity is trying to broaden support for the concept.
The idea of a tax on gasoline and heating oil is politically fraught, to say the least, but one Vermont business group says it’s time for elected officials to embrace the carbon tax.

Could A Carbon Tax Work For Vermont?

By & Nov 3, 2015
