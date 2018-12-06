Duets and More

Duets are the epitome of togetherness, and togetherness is the theme of VPR's membership drive...today's program is a festival of harmonious voices to inspire and warm us up on these long dark nights!

This program will air on Sunday December 9th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Michael Jermyn will play at the TW Wood Gallery in Montpelier on Saturday December 15th from 1-3 p.m.

Mary McGinniss & the Selkies will perform at Radio Bean in Burlington on Friday, December 14th from 7-8:30 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at Sweet Melissa's in Montpelier on Saturday December 15th.

The Vermont band Chickweed will be performing at the Music Box in Crafsbury on Saturday December 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Dave Keller will be performing solo on Friday December 14th at Mulligan's in Barre beginning at 7 p.m.

Beg, Steal and Borrow will be playing at Moog's place in Morrisville on Sunday December 16th from 5 - 9 p.m.

The Pumpkin Hill Singers will be performing at the Danville Congregational Church on Thursday December 13th and at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury on Saturday December 15th. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The Chandler in Randolph presents Donna the Buffalo on Saturday December 15th at 7:30 p.m.

