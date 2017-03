New York Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Dvorak: Carnival Overture

Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61

Magnus Lindberg: Piano Concerto No. 2

Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70

Listen Thursday March 2 at 8 p.m.