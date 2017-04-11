The EB-5 Scandal One Year On

A year ago this week, a wide-reaching scandal was revealed in the Northeast Kingdom surrounding the federal EB-5 program. That damage from the alleged fraud is still unfolding, and new developments continue to surface, including a new lawsuit filed against Jay Peak's former parent company.

We're checking in on the latest, and looking ahead to what's next for the affected areas.

We're joined by investigative reporter Hilary Niles, who has been covering the EB-5 story. Also by Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. And by David White, president of White and Burke, a commercial real estate brokerage, development, and consulting firm.

