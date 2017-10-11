Related Programs: 
Education Activist Speaks At South Burlington High School For International Day Of The Girl

In 2011, the United Nations declared Oct. 11 as International Day of the Girl. The day is meant to focus attention on addressing challenges girls face around the world and promoting girls' empowerment.

As part of a celebration of International Day of the Girl, Selamawit Bekele, an education, youth and gender activist from Ethiopia, is speaking tonight at South Burlington High School.

Bekele has worked to improve access to education in her home country. She’ll be talking about her experience and about global efforts to increase educational opportunities for girls.

Selamawit Bekele spoke to VPR’s Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

