Is Education Experience A Must For Vermont's New Ed Secretary? Scott Says No

By 1 hour ago
  • Desks in a line in an empty classroom. Up close of one with books in it.
    Gov. Phil Scott has asked the State Board of Education to begin the selection process for a new education secretary and laid out his ideal qualities for education secretary candidates in a letter to the state board.
    GlobalStock / iStock

Gov. Phil Scott says experience with the public school system should not be a requirement for Vermont’s next secretary of education.

Last week, Scott announced the unexpected departure of Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe. On Monday, the governor asked the State Board of Education to begin the selection process for Holcombe's replacement.

In a letter to the state board, Scott said he wants candidates who are prepared to reduce school expenditures and do away with "outdated overhead costs."

READ THE GOVERNOR'S LETTER:

Scott also wrote that the board should prioritize candidates who "have experience managing complex issues," even if they don’t have experience in the education sector.

The board will forward Scott a list of names to consider for the secretary position. Scott will make the final decision on whom to appoint.

More from VPR — Holcombe's Resignation Raises Questions About Act 46 Process [March 28]

Holcombe's Resignation Raises Questions About Act 46 Process

By Mar 28, 2018
A screenshot of the Agency of Education's Merger Activity map. See the latest merger map here: https://bit.ly/2pMFZ3E
Screenshot, Vermont Agency of Education

Rebecca Holcombe’s announcement Tuesday that she’ll be stepping down as Vermont’s Secretary of Education comes at a critical time in the Act 46 school district consolidation process.

Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe Stepping Down

By Mar 27, 2018
Headshot of Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcome pictured in 2014.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

After a four-year tenure in which she oversaw one of the most substantial school-governance overhauls in state history, Vermont Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe is departing state government.

Vermont Schools Look For Lessons On Safety And Security

By Mar 20, 2018
Frank Amato / courtesy, Eagle Times

You can’t just walk into Springfield High School: There's a camera trained on the front door — which is locked — all part of the school's security plan. And that's just the beginning.