Is Education Experience A Must For Vermont's New Ed Secretary? Scott Says No

Gov. Phil Scott says experience with the public school system should not be a requirement for Vermont’s next secretary of education.

Last week, Scott announced the unexpected departure of Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe. On Monday, the governor asked the State Board of Education to begin the selection process for Holcombe's replacement.

In a letter to the state board, Scott said he wants candidates who are prepared to reduce school expenditures and do away with "outdated overhead costs."

READ THE GOVERNOR'S LETTER:

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=http://mediad.publicbroadcasting.net/p/vpr/files/201804/gov-phil-scott-letter-to-state-board-of-education-20180402.pdf href=http://mediad.publicbroadcasting.net/p/vpr/files/201804/gov-phil-scott-letter-to-state-board-of-education-20180402.pdf"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Download PDF&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Scott also wrote that the board should prioritize candidates who "have experience managing complex issues," even if they don’t have experience in the education sector.

The board will forward Scott a list of names to consider for the secretary position. Scott will make the final decision on whom to appoint.

More from VPR — Holcombe's Resignation Raises Questions About Act 46 Process [March 28]