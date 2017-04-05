Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe Explains New Vermont State Education Plan

The Vermont Agency of Education has just submitted a state education plan to the federal government. It explains how Vermont will improve education opportunities for children living in poverty and shrink the achievement gap. It also addresses federal questions about how to accomplish this.

Find an executive summary of the state plan here.

In addition, the plan explains how Vermont will implement the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which replaced No Child Left Behind. But what does ESSA mean for the state and what is in the plan? Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe joined Vermont Edition Wednesday to discuss it.

