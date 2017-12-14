Efforts To Resume Train Service Between Vermont And Montreal Clears Border Control Hurdle

Canada’s Parliament has approved legislation that helps efforts to re-establish train service between Vermont and Montreal.

According to Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy the bill will expedite travel by making it possible for passengers to pre-clear American Customs and Border Protection in Canada before they depart for the U.S.

Leahy says the legislation will also improve service between airports in Canada and the U.S., including Burlington International Airport.

According to Leahy, the U.S. currently operates pre-clearance facilities at airports in six countries, including Canada.

A new agreement between the two countries will expand the facilities in Canada.

Approval of the Canadian legislation is one of a number of issues that have to be resolved before rail service between Vermont and Montreal can resume.