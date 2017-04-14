Related Programs: 
Emails Show Communication Between ICE And State Agencies

Republican Gov. Phil Scott made headlines when he signed a bill designed to limited Vermont's cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Still, some advocates in Vermont say the bill doesn't go far enough in preventing state agencies from helping out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is one group making that argument. It obtained emails through a public records request that detail communication last year between the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and ICE.

Paul Heintz, political editor at Seven Days, and reported the story and spoke to VPR about it.

