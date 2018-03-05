The Emerald Ash Borer: A Devastating Pest Arrives In Vermont, Now What?

A long-expected, but still dreaded, moment has arrived. The emerald ash borer, a tree-killing insect that has decimated forests in other parts of the country, has finally been officially confirmed in Vermont. We’re talking to experts about what comes next and what can be done to mitigate the damage from these invasive pests.

We're joined by State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky and Barbara Schultz, the state's forest health program manager.

