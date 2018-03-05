Related Program: 
The Emerald Ash Borer: A Devastating Pest Arrives In Vermont, Now What?

  • Emerald ash borers have been confirmed for the first time in the state of Vermont.
A long-expected, but still dreaded, moment has arrived. The emerald ash borer, a tree-killing insect that has decimated forests in other parts of the country, has finally been officially confirmed in Vermont. We’re talking to experts about what comes next and what can be done to mitigate the damage from these invasive pests.

We're joined by State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky and Barbara Schultz, the state's forest health program manager.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Environment
Invasives
Emerald Ash Borer

First Infestation Of Tree-Killing Emerald Ash Borer Found In Vermont

It’s been a matter of ‘when’, not ‘if’: For years state officials have been expecting the destructive emerald ash borer to turn up in Vermont. Tuesday, the state announced it has found an infestation of the insect in part of the town of Orange.

Vermont Prepares For The Invasion Of The Emerald Ash Borer

Many of Vermont’s best-loved trees face serious threats from invasive pests that have destroyed millions of trees in some states. One of the most troubling is the emerald ash borer, a deadly forest predator which has no known, effective treatment. The insect hasn’t yet reached Vermont, but the state is getting ready for it.