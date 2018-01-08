Related Program: 
'Emotional Disturbance' Among Vt. Students: What It Means And How The State Helps

By & 2 hours ago
  • Vermont has a very high rate of special education students categorized as having an
    Vermont has a very high rate of special education students categorized as having an "emotional disturbance."
    GlenJ / iStock

Vermont has the highest rate in the country of students identified as having an "emotional disturbance." We're talking about what is actually covered by that term, and what's being done inside and out of the state's special education system to help the kids who need it most.

We're joined by Dylan McNamara, co-director of student support services at the Essex Westford school district, and by Jesse Suter, director of the Center on Disability & Community Inclusion at the University of Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

