Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Emotional Support Animals Raise Questions Of Policy And Public Space

By & 51 minutes ago
  • Emotional support animals are increasingly found in public places like stores, businesses and school campuses.
    Emotional support animals are increasingly found in public places like stores, businesses and school campuses.
    Good Dog Autism Companions / Flickr Creative Commons

Live call-in discussion: Emotional support animals are an increasingly common sight in public, in stores, on campuses and at airports. But accommodating these animals in crowded public spaces isn't easy, and the rules on what's allowed, and where, aren't always clear. We're talking about emotional support animals and how we're making space for them in public areas.

Dawn Ellinwood, vice president of student life at St. Michael's College, talks about the "dramatic" increase the school has seen in ESAs on campus and how they've reshaped policies and housing to meet those needs. 

Also joining the show is Karen Richards, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, discussing the differences between emotional support animals and legally-protected service animals.

Share your thoughts or experiences with emotional support animals below, or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at noon, rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Calls For Legal Clarity And Funding To Protect Vermont's Animals From Cruelty

By & Dec 21, 2017
Melody Bodette / VPR

Animal welfare advocates say Vermont has made progress when it comes to handling cases of animal cruelty, but they say there's still a lack of clarity when deciding who's responsible for investigations, and who pays the costs associated with caring for the animals.

Four-Legged Impostors Give Service Dog Owners Pause

By editor Sep 11, 2013

Lauren Henderson goes everywhere with her service dog Phoebe — to the grocery store, Disneyland, the beach. For Henderson, who used to be paralyzed, her 100 pound, lumbering Saint Bernard is a necessity.

An actor who lives in Malibu, Calif., Henderson uses her dog for stability and balance. And if she falls, Phoebe helps pull her back on her feet.

"She's basically like a living walker," Henderson says.