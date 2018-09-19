Emotional Support Animals Raise Questions Of Policy And Public Space

Live call-in discussion: Emotional support animals are an increasingly common sight in public, in stores, on campuses and at airports. But accommodating these animals in crowded public spaces isn't easy, and the rules on what's allowed, and where, aren't always clear. We're talking about emotional support animals and how we're making space for them in public areas.

Dawn Ellinwood, vice president of student life at St. Michael's College, talks about the "dramatic" increase the school has seen in ESAs on campus and how they've reshaped policies and housing to meet those needs.

Also joining the show is Karen Richards, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, discussing the differences between emotional support animals and legally-protected service animals.

