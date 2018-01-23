Related Program: 
Employment, Drug Testing And Vermont's Pot Laws

  • We're talking about what Vermont's marijuana laws could mean for employment and drug testing.
Gov. Phil Scott has signed Vermont's marijuana legalization bill into law. We're looking at what it could mean for workers, employers and drug test policies.

We're joined by Beth Rattigan of Downs Rachlin Martin law firm. She specializes in employment and labor law, and presented at a panel on marijuana legalization and drug testing in November.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 12:25 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Effective July 1, You Can Legally Have Up To An Ounce Of Marijuana In Vermont

By Jan 22, 2018
Despite pressure from opponents to veto the legislation, Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that will legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Vermont has become the first state in the nation to legalize marijuana through an act of the Legislature.

Backers Of A Tax-And-Regulate Marijuana Legalization Bill Vow To Push On For Their Plan

By Jan 9, 2018
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman addresses supporters of a tax-and-regulate marijuana legalization plan at the Statehouse on Tuesday.
Supporters of a plan to tax and regulate the sale of marijuana are making it clear that the current legalization bill being considered by Vermont lawmakers is just one small step in a much broader effort.

Permission To Grow Your Own: The Specifics On Vermont's Marijuana Bill

By & Jan 11, 2018
Marijuana plants
The Legislature is sending a marijuana bill (H.511) to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature, which would make Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislative process.

Now exactly what does the bill allow you to do?