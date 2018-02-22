Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

From Empty To Bustling; Montgomery Center For The Arts Breathes Life Into Old Building

By 8 hours ago
  • This once-empty 1860s church in Montgomery Center is the biggest building in town and now it is full of art, music, theater, dance and wellness classes each day of the week.
    This once-empty 1860s church in Montgomery Center is the biggest building in town and now it is full of art, music, theater, dance and wellness classes each day of the week.
    Sebastian Araujo

When New York native Sebastian Araujo and his partner moved from Cape Cod to Montgomery Center, Vermont, he arrived with the notion that thrifty New Englanders re-purpose old buildings. So when he noticed the biggest structure in town - an 1860s church - standing empty, he wondered why. And then he sprang into action.

It turns out the building, known as Kelton Hall - a Greek revival-style structure that served as the town's Baptist church and was occupied up until the last decade, was already on the radar of some townspeople who were determined to keep its lights on and its roof secured.

Araujo joined forces with them and suggested making the three-story building into The Montgomery Center For The Arts. He is now its president and he spoke with VPR recently about how it all came to be.

The Montgomery Center For The Arts is a community hub for art, music and performance in this small Franklin County town.
Credit Sebastian Araujo

The building now serves as a community center and meeting place as well as performance space and, Araujo hopes soon, it will also be able to house an artist-in-residence on its third floor.

Volunteering countless hours, Araujo and the art center's member board, make sure the structure is sound, the grounds are kept, the snow is plowed and that there is something - a ballet class, wellness offerings, a poetry slam and concert - going on each day of the year.

Araujo also found he wasn't the only one who fell in love with a 200-year-old empty church and turned it into an arts hub. In fact, he found a nearly identical one just across the border in Sutton, Quebec, and at least 14 others (like this one in East Fairfield) in Vermont alone.

He plans to tour those churches-turned-art-centers this summer and create a network of arts-minded organizations who can support each other as they go forward into the future, holding space for artists and community members alike.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Related Content

Kalish: A Gift Of Roses

By 12 hours ago
12521104 / iStock

I’ve always loved Valentine’s Day. Not for the cupids or romantic dinners with partners. But, for the holiday of grade school: when everyone got a Valentine, because it was a day to celebrate Love, writ large. An official day for Kindness.

Henningsen: Library Walk

By Feb 16, 2018

Historian Kenneth Clark argued that, to survive, a civilization requires one thing above all: confidence. Confidence in itself; confidence in its culture and laws; confidence in the individual and collective capacities of its citizens to shape the future.

Vermont Author Explores Pull Of The Past In Debut Novel 'Heart Spring Mountain'

By Feb 13, 2018
"Heart Spring Mountain," a new novel by Vermont author Robin MacArthur.
Harper Collins Publisher, courtesy

Southern Vermont author and musician Robin MacArthur won acclaim for her first book, a collection of short stories called Half Wild. Her debut novel, Heart Spring Mountain, is also getting rave reviews. The story jumps back and forth in time to follow the lives of the women in one rural Vermont family, as they search for a family member who disappeared during Tropical Storm Irene.