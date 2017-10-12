Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Empty Shelves: How Vermont Food Pantries Are Coping With Increased Demand

By & 1 hour ago
  • Boxes of food are seen being prepared for distribution in Enosburg Falls, Vt., in this Nov. 18, 2010 file photo. An estimated one-fourth of Vermonters will receive some form of food assistance this year.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

Live call-in discussion: Local food shelves across the state have been seeing an increase in demand this fall. John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, joins Vermont Edition to discuss reasons for this increase in demand and explain how local organizations are dealing with it.  

It's estimated that 25 percent of all Vermonters will get some food assistance this year. 

Vermont Foodbank's network of food shelves has grown to more than 120 local organizations across the state. And from 2009 to 2016, the amount of food it distributes annually doubled from 6 million to 12 million pounds.

Post your questions or comments for Sayles here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health
The Vermont Economy
Food & Drink

Vermont Food Shelves Trying To Cope With Increased Demand

By Sep 27, 2017
Some sparse shelves are visible at the Montpelier Food Pantry on Tuesday. They saw a spike in demand over the summer months, according to executive director Jaime Bedard.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Officials at organizations providing food assistance to Vermonters say a sluggish state economy might be one of the reasons why demand at many local food shelves has risen in the past few months.

Checking In On Hunger In The State

By & Nov 18, 2015
iStock

On Monday of this week the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf served more people in a single day than ever before. Meanwhile, USDA statistics show that the hunger rate in Vermont has not improved over the past several years.  We're talking about hunger in the state: how widespread it is, who's hardest hit, and what can be done to help hungry Vermonters.