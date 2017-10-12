Empty Shelves: How Vermont Food Pantries Are Coping With Increased Demand

Live call-in discussion: Local food shelves across the state have been seeing an increase in demand this fall. John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank, joins Vermont Edition to discuss reasons for this increase in demand and explain how local organizations are dealing with it.

It's estimated that 25 percent of all Vermonters will get some food assistance this year.

Vermont Foodbank's network of food shelves has grown to more than 120 local organizations across the state. And from 2009 to 2016, the amount of food it distributes annually doubled from 6 million to 12 million pounds.

