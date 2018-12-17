End-Of-Year Giving And The 'Opportunity Gap'

About 30% of all the charitable giving in this country happens during December, according to the website Charity Navigator, which tracks giving and helps rate thousands of different charitable organizations according to their transparency, financial health and accountability. If you're thinking about ways to use your money for good this month, how do you make sure you're doing it right?

Dan Smith is president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation. VCF works with charitable funds and foundations to help them make decisions about where to put their money. But also with donors to think about these same things. He joined Vermont Edition to talk about how to choose where to direct your charity.

Broadcast live on Monday, December 17 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.