Energy Efficiency And Weatherizing Your Home

Live call-in discussion: We're talking weatherization: how to keep your home warm for less and address other health and comfort issues at the same time. Plus, when to go do-it-yourself and when to bring in the professionals.

We're joined by Bill Powell, director of products and services for Washington Electric Co-op.

And by Li Ling Young, senior energy consultant for Efficiency Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.