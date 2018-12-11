Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Energy Efficiency And Weatherizing Your Home

By & 34 minutes ago
  • We're talking about weatherizing your home for the winter.
    We're talking about weatherizing your home for the winter.
    aetb / iStock

Live call-in discussion: We're talking weatherization: how to keep your home warm for less and address other health and comfort issues at the same time. Plus, when to go do-it-yourself and when to bring in the professionals.

We're joined by Bill Powell, director of products and services for Washington Electric Co-op.

And by Li Ling Young, senior energy consultant for Efficiency Vermont.

Post your weatherization questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Winter
Efficiency Vermont

Related Content

Vermont Yankee Transfer Approved, NorthStar Will Decommission Plant

By Dec 6, 2018
Vermont Yankee, pictured in 2013, in Vernon, Vt.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

State utility regulators have approved the transfer of the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear plant to NorthStar, a demolition company that has has committed to decommissioning the plant decades earlier than previously planned.

What's Changing, What's Already Changed: Vermont And The New Climate Report

By & Dec 3, 2018
The Eastern Giant Swallowtail was first spotted in Vermont in 2010. Now it's a breeding resident butterfly in the state.
Ryan Hodnett / flickr

A new climate report from the U.S. government points to huge impacts across the country, some still to come, some already well underway. And the Northeast region faces the largest temperature increase in the contiguous U.S. by 2035. We're talking about the effects of climate change on our region, in specific areas from weather to wildlife.

Former State Official Outlines What He Says Is Inadequate Protection For Ratepayers

By Nov 27, 2018
Crews from New Brunswick, Canada, fixing downed power lines in Chittenden, Vt.
Nina Keck / VPR File

A former high-ranking official at the state agency that represents utility customers says the state approached the latest Green Mountain Power rate case “with at least one hand tied behind its back.”