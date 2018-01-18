Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Enforcing Health And Safety In Vermont's Aging Rentals

By & 2 hours ago
  • A new report finds enforcement of health and safety standards lacking in Vermont's rental homes.
    A new report finds enforcement of health and safety standards lacking in Vermont's rental homes.
    Creative Commons / Pixabay

Live call-in discussion: A third of Vermonters rent their homes, but a new report on substandard housing shows Vermont's aging rental stock and tight rental market can lead to poor health and few options for those facing health or safety violations in their rentals.

Vermont Edition looks at what happens when a rental problem becomes a health hazard, and why it can be so difficult to get it fixed.

Maryellen Griffin, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, will discuss the agency's new report on substandard housing, Renters At Risk​, and some of the their recommendations to address what they identify as health and safety shortcomings for rental properties.

Also joining the program is Angela Zaikowski, an attorney and owner of the Vermont Apartment Owners Association, a trade group for Vermont landlords, to discuss the report and how landlords respond to its findings.

Share your experiences with renting in Vermont by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net, or post a comment below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Housing
Health
Legal Aid

Related Content

The Rub Between Renters And Landlords

By & Jan 22, 2014
Ric Cengeri / VPR

“Renters Live Longer!” That was what a story claimed years ago. The premise was, renters experienced less stress than homeowners when a pipe burst or the roof needed to be re-shingled. But that adage is really only true if renters and their landlords develop an amicable relationship.

New Database Will Make Burlington Rental Inspection Records More Accessible

By May 26, 2017
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

In about a year, if you’re looking for an apartment in Burlington, you’ll be able to look up its “rating” in a public database. 

Rental Discrimination By The Numbers

By & Jun 26, 2014
Bankmoophoto / Thinkstock

When you're looking for an apartment in Vermont, it's difficult finding something that fits your price range and space requirements and is in the right location. Now imagine facing discriminatory tactics.

A new report by Vermont Legal Aid shows that discrimination was evident in nearly half of the test cases.

Awesome Etiquette: Discussing The Rental Market

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post Jul 3, 2016
2Mmedia / iStock

Inevitably, when you move into a new place friends or family will ask about how much you're paying for rent. What may seem like a benign question to some (especially in competitive rental markets,) can often put the person answering in the uncomfortable position of divulging very personal information about their finances.