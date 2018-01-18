Enforcing Health And Safety In Vermont's Aging Rentals

Live call-in discussion: A third of Vermonters rent their homes, but a new report on substandard housing shows Vermont's aging rental stock and tight rental market can lead to poor health and few options for those facing health or safety violations in their rentals.

Vermont Edition looks at what happens when a rental problem becomes a health hazard, and why it can be so difficult to get it fixed.

Maryellen Griffin, an attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, will discuss the agency's new report on substandard housing, Renters At Risk​, and some of the their recommendations to address what they identify as health and safety shortcomings for rental properties.

Also joining the program is Angela Zaikowski, an attorney and owner of the Vermont Apartment Owners Association, a trade group for Vermont landlords, to discuss the report and how landlords respond to its findings.

Share your experiences with renting in Vermont by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net, or post a comment below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.